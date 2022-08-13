Egypt conducts major Cabinet reshuffle

The Egyptian Parliament on Saturday agreed to a Cabinet reshuffle that comprised 13 ministers.

The move came one day after President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi called the assembly to convene in an extraordinary session to approve the changes.

The reshuffle included the ministers of tourism, higher education, trade and industry, water and irrigation, emigration and civil aviation.

In a statement, Sisi said the reshuffle aims at "revitalizing governmental performance on important issues internally and abroad in order to protect the state's interests and services provided to Egyptian citizens."

The Cabinet reshuffle is the fifth since 2018.

