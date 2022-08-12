Ukrainian army claims to have killed over 43,000 Russian troops since war began

Smoke rises from a Russian tank destroyed by the Ukrainian forces on the side of a road in Lugansk region on February 26, 2022. (AFP File Photo)

The Ukrainian army claimed on Friday that it had killed over 43,000 Russian troops since the war began in February of this year and that invading forces suffered the most casualties on Thursday in the war-torn country's eastern Donetsk region.

Without elaborating on the specifics of casualties in Donetsk, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook that almost 43,200 Russian troops have been killed since the war began on Feb. 24.

Ukrainian forces have destroyed 233 Russian planes, 193 helicopters, 1,849 tanks, 4,108 armored vehicles, 778 unmanned aerial vehicles, 3,021 vehicles and fuel tanks, and 15 warships/boats, according to the latest update on the social media platform.

It added that 975 artillery systems, 261 multiple rocket launcher systems, 136 anti-aircraft warfare systems, as well as 90 special equipment, were destroyed.