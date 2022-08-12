Ukraine again charges Russia with shelling nuclear power station

Ukraine has again accused Russian forces of shelling the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power station in the south of the country and blocking an inspection mission by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).



"Russia has resorted to dangerous provocations and staged the shelling of the nuclear power station itself. The Russians are well known for their elaborate plans of deceit, sabotage, and cover-ups," the Ukrainian ambassador to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, told a Security Council meeting in New York.



The destructive Russian attitude, unjustified conditions and the shelling have prevented a visit by IAEA experts, Kyslytsya said, warning of the consequences of an accident. "None of us can stop the wind if radioactivity spreads, but we can stop the terrorist state together," he said in reference to Russia.



Kyslytsya called on the occupying Russian forces to demine the site and withdraw all troops, weapons and equipment. Kiev was prepared to guarantee safe passage to an IAEA mission through the territory controlled by Ukrainian forces, he added, but it would have to be accompanied by military experts on account of the situation.



