South Korean fighter jet crashes in Yellow Sea

A South Korean fighter jet crashed in the Yellow Sea on Friday during a security mission, local media reported.

F-4E fighter jet crashed when it was on way back to its base in Suwon, 35 kilometers (22 miles) south of the capital Seoul, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Both pilots ejected safely.

The South Korean Air Force announced that a team was set up to investigate the incident.

South Korean military introduced F-4s and F-5s in 1970, now planning to retire the aging fleet, according to report.