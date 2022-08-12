Russia accuses Latvia of 'Russophobia'

Russia on Thursday accused Latvia of Russophobia after the Baltic country's lawmakers declared it a "state sponsor of terrorism."

We consider the Latvian parliament's decision, and call to stop issuing EU visas to Russians as another manifestation of Russophobia (a dislike or fear of Russia), the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry argued that the decision contradicts international law, and violates the principle of the sovereign equality of states enshrined in Article 2 of the UN Charter.

Blaming Latvia of being in the service of "overseas masters," the ministry said Latvian lawmakers "should stop engaging in provocations and remember which people they are elected to, focusing primarily on the interests of their country and their citizens."

The resolution passed by Saeima, Latvia's unicameral parliament, on Thursday declared "Russia as a country supporting terrorism," and called on like-minded countries to express the same view.

It condemned Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine that began in February, and also called on the EU to suspend tourist visas, and limit the issuance of entry visas to the citizens of Russia and Belarus.

Latvia shares border with both Russia and Belarus.
























