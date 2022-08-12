Germany suspends military operations in Mali: defence ministry

The German defence ministry said Friday it had suspended most of its operations in Mali after the local military-led government denied flyover rights to a UN peacekeeping mission.

"The Malian government has once again refused to give flyover rights to a flight planned for today" for the rotation of personnel, a spokesman for the defence ministry said at a regular press conference. In response, Germany had decided to "suspend until further notice the operations of our reconnaissance forces and CH-53 transport flights".