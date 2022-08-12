Five Russian missiles strike city of Zaporizhzhya, governor says

Five Russian missiles hit the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhya on Friday evening, regional governor Olexander Staruch said on Telegram.



A fire broke out and infrastructure buildings were destroyed, he said. At least one woman was injured and more information on casualties is expected.



Kiev has retained control of Zaporizhzhya, Ukraine's sixth largest city, and capital of an area of the same name, since the war began. But Russian troops are occupying the southern part of the administrative region, including the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, Europe's third largest, which Russians and Ukrainians accuse each other of shelling.



The town of Kramatorsk in the Donbass was also shelled on Friday evening, the authorities said. At least two civilians were killed and 13 were injured.



Meanwhile in Mykolaiv, Ukrainian air defences intercepted a Russian missile, according to reports.



