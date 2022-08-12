CRIMEA BLASTS HAVE WEAKENED RUSSIAS BLACK SEA FLEET, LONDON SAYS

News World Crimea blasts have weakened Russia's Black Sea Fleet, London says

Blasts this week at the Russian-operated Saky military airfield in western Crimea led to the loss of eight Russian combat jets, degrading its navy's Black Sea aviation fleet, Britain said on Friday.

An infrared overview of damaged aircraft at Saki Airbase after attack, in Novofedorivka, Crimea August 10, 2022. (REUTERS Photo)

Explosions at the Saki military airfield on Ukraine's occupied Crimean peninsula have significantly weakened the naval aviation of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, according to British intelligence experts.



At least eight aircraft were destroyed or damaged, the intelligence update from the Ministry of Defence in London said on Friday.



"The loss of eight combat jets represents a minor proportion of the overall fleet of aircraft Russia has available to support the war. However, Saki was primarily used as a base for the aircraft of the Russian Navy's Black Sea Fleet," it said.



The cause of Tuesday's explosions remains unclear, it added, but the mushroom-shaped columns of smoke seen on witness videos were most likely from up to four areas where ammunition was stored unprotected.



According to the British, the airfield itself should still be usable despite considerable damage. It is likely, however, that Russia will adjust its assessment of Crimea's security. Until now, the Ukrainian peninsula, occupied by Russia since 2014, had probably been classified as a safe hinterland.



Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the end of February, the British government has regularly published intelligence information on its course. Moscow accuses London of a targeted disinformation campaign.


























