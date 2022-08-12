China, Thailand to hold joint military drill

China's J-10 fighter jets from the People's Liberation Army Air Force August 1st Aerobatics Team perform during a media demonstration at the Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base, Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand, November 24, 2015. (REUTERS/ File)

China will dispatch its military planes to Thailand for a joint military exercise this weekend to "deepen practical cooperation" between the two sides, the Chinese Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The air forces of the two countries will hold the training exercise, called Falcon Strike 2022, at Udorn Royal Thai Air Force Base on Sunday, a ministry statement said.

"Key training courses such as air support, strikes on ground targets, and small- and large-scale troop deployment will be included," the statement added.

The drill is being held as tensions across Taiwan Strait have heightened since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan last week triggering mass military exercises by Beijing around the self-ruled island.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force's fighter jets, fighter-bombers and airborne early warning aircraft will participate in the drill.

"The joint training exercise aims to enhance mutual trust and friendship between the air forces of the two countries, deepen practical cooperation and promote the continuous development of China-Thailand comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership," the statement added.