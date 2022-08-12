2 soldiers killed, another injured in Burkina Faso IED explosion: Reports

Two soldiers were killed Friday and another injured in Burkina Faso after their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device, according to media reports.

The attack occurred between the Dori and Sebba areas in the Sahel region.

"The vehicle was carrying a group of defense and security forces belonging to the 11th Commando Infantry Regiment returning from Sebba after a mission, when their vehicle jumped on an improvised explosive device," according to the Infowakat newspaper, that cited security sources.

Burkina Faso has been battling an insurgency that has spread from neighboring Mali in the past decade.

Burkina Faso's Defense Minister Aime Barthelemy Simpore announced plans Friday to launch a major offensive against insurgents with ground troops.

He also said the army has built its capacity to better control the country's airspace.