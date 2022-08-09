EU calls for probe after recent violence in Gaza

Palestinians inspect their house which was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (AP Photo)

The European Union urged a probe following the recent upsurge of violence in Gaza because innocent civilians, including a child, were killed, an EU official said on Tuesday.

"There is a need (for investigation) because civilians have been harmed or killed, including a child," Peter Stano, the lead spokesperson of the EU's diplomatic service told reporters at the European Commission's daily news briefing.

He stressed that dozens were injured and over 20 people killed in the recent upsurge of violence in and around Gaza.

According to the EU's position, "it needs to be investigated what happened and why these people, who have nothing to do with anything, have been brought to harm's way," he explained.

The probe is also important to avoid causalities in the future that add up to the "unnecessary and unjustified suffering of the civilian population," Stano added.

He also reminded that U.S. President Joe Biden also called for a "timely and thorough" investigation into reports on civilian casualties.

Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes last week, citing an "imminent threat of attack" by the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad following rising tensions across the Palestinian territories.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 44 Palestinians, including a 5-year-old girl, were killed, while over 360 others injured in the airstrikes.

A cease-fire, brokered by Egypt, between Israel and the Islamic Jihad took effect on Sunday.