Turkish president commemorates historical 'martyrdom' of Imam al-Hussein

The Turkish president on Monday commemorated the anniversary of the historical "martyrdom" of Imam al-Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Mohammad who was killed in the year 680 during the Battle of Karbala in what is now Iraq.

"I hope the Day of Ashura and the (Muslim) month of Muharram, which are symbols of unity and solidarity, will be auspicious for the entire Muslim world," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Twitter.

The 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram, also known as Ashura, marks the anniversary of the passing of Mohammad's grandson Hussein in the desert plains of Karbala, some 113 kilometers (70 miles) from the modern-day capital Baghdad.

Erdoğan added: "On the anniversary of his martyrdom, I commemorate Imam Al-Hussein, the lord of the martyrs and the grandson of the Prophet, and all the martyrs of Karbala with mercy and reverence."

Al-Hussein, along with 72 loyal companions, was killed in the infamous Battle of Karbala in year 61 of the Islamic calendar by the forces of Umayyad Caliph Yazid I on the 10th day of Muharram.