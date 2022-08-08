Turkish forces 'neutralize' 2 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" two PKK terrorists near the Turkish border in northern Iraq, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, the ministry said on Twitter.

"Our struggle will continue resolutely until the last terrorist is neutralized," it added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions, near the Turkish border.

It was initiated after Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.