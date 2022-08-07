Construction worker drowns in Moscow sewer after heavy rain

At least one person has died after 12 construction workers were surprised by a rapidly rising water level in a Moscow sewer following heavy rainfall.



"The body of a worker has been discovered in the vicinity of Marjinski Park street," a spokersperson for the prosecutor's office was cited as saying by the Interfax news agency on Sunday.



Two men were still missing, she added. The authorities are investigating a possible violation of labour protection rules.



The construction workers were cleaning the sewers when the water level suddenly rose sharply due to heavy rainfall and they were washed away.



Five men came to the surface on their own, while four were rescued by the fire brigade, according to the city administration.



The south of Moscow saw heavy rain and some hail showers on Sunday following a period of extreme heat.



