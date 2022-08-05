Fireball illuminates skies of Brazil, causes fear among residents

A fireball was captured in a video on Wednesday, August 3, in different parts of Brazil, causing alarm among local population.

In cities like São Paulo, São João da Boa Vista, Pedreira, and Amparo the fireball was captured and it caused fear among the neighbors of the area, along with causing flooding in the emergency calls.

On social media, various videos showing the fall of the fireball were published, about which there is still no clear explication.

In the images the fireball can be shown falling from the sky, causing an explosion in the air and then disappearing.

According to the media of the area, there are no casualties as of now due to the fall of the meteorite.

The experts are trying to determine where could the pieces of the object may have fallen.