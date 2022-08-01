Whale swallows two women, then spits them unharmed: Video

If you are among the people that think being in the sea kayaking is one of the calmest and most relaxing activities, the video that shows a whale swallowing two women in California might change your mind.

A video that went viral shows how a humpback whale accidentally swallows two women navigating in a kayak in the California sea.

The recording shows the exact moment the animal jumps with the intention of eating a fish shoal, at the same time swallowing the two woman.

Following this, in additional footage, it can be seen how the whale immediately spits them.

¡Increíble! 😱 Una ballena se tragó a dos mujeres que navegaban en un kayak en una playa de California. Por fortuna, la historia tuvo un final feliz: la ballena escupió a las chicas sanas y salvas

🎥 @Reporte_Indigo pic.twitter.com/U15ac8IHN3 — Patricia Janiot (@patriciajaniot) July 29, 2022

According to the people who witnessed the incident, after seeing the humpback whale swallowing two women, they immediately notified the rescue team, who then attended the affected people.

It was then determined that the two women were unharmed after the whale swallowed them for a few seconds.

The humpback whale could not swallow the women thanks to it having a very narrow throat, which makes it impossible to eat a human being, which is also why this animal only feeds on small fishes and other types of animals that are edible for them in one bite.