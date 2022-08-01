Ukraine receives 4 more High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems from US

Ukraine has received four more High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) from the US, the Ukrainian defense minister said on Monday.

"We have proven to be smart operators of this weapon. The sound of the #HIMARS volley has become a top hit of this summer at the front lines!" Oleksii Rezkinov said.

Developed in late 1990s, US-made M142 HIMARS is capable of carrying six 227mm M30/M31 series rockets to up to 92 km (57 miles).

Last month, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that President Joe Biden is not ready to supply Ukraine with ATACMS, which have a range of 300 kilometers (190 miles).