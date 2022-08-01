Russia calls on Kosovo, US, EU to stop 'provocations,' respect Serbs in Kosovo

Russia on Sunday called on Kosovo, as well as the US and EU, to stop "provocations" and to respect the rights of Serbs in Kosovo.

Kosovo's new rules on the reissuance of personal documents and license plates for local Serbs constitute another step toward their expulsion from Kosovo, claimed Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry.

''Such a development of events is more evidence of the failure of the mediation mission of the European Union. This is also an example of what place Serbia has been prepared for in the European Union by offering Belgrade to de facto put up with the lack of rights of its compatriots,'' she added.

Tension between Serbia and Kosovo rose on Sunday ahead of a new Kosovar law set to come into effect Monday making it mandatory for everyone, including Serbs living in Kosovo, to have a Kosovo ID card and plate.

According to local media, air raid sirens were heard along near the Kosovo/Serbian border as Kosovo is set to restrict border crossings.

Albin Kurti, Kosovo's prime minister, blamed the president of Serbia for increased tension and possible border conflicts between Serbia's Army and the Kosovar police, decrying planned "fear" and threats in neighboring Serbia.

Serbia's Defense Ministry issued a statement alleging that the Kosovar government is spreading disinformation, including through fake social media accounts.

It added that the Serbian Army had not "in any way entered the territory of Kosovo."

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic is expected to address the nation later on Sunday night.

Kosovo, which is predominantly inhabited by Albanians, broke away from Serbia in 1999 and declared its independence in 2008. It is recognized by more than 100 countries, including the US, UK, France, Germany, and Türkiye. Serbia has not recognized this and continues to lay claim to the territory.