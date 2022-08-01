RESTAURANT GUILD LEADER MURDERED IN MEXICOS ACAPULCO

The leader of the guild of restaurants, bars and nightclubs in the Mexican resort town of Acapulco was shot dead on Sunday, the state prosecutor's office said.

Jesus Rivera was killed in the early hours of the morning outside a nightclub he owned, after unknown assailants opened fire on him and then fled, state authorities in the southern region of Guerrero said.

"The state prosecutor's office initiated an investigation against those responsible for the crime of aggravated homicide," said a statement from the agency.

The attack occurred at the start of the summer vacation season, one of the busiest times of year for the town, with tourists flocking to the area's pristine beaches.

Recent months have seen at least three attacks against nightclubs in Acapulco, local media reported.

Guerrero, on the Pacific coast, is among the most violent states in Mexico due to the presence of criminal gangs and drug trafficking.