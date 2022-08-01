Iran says it is ready to restart nuclear talks

Iran is ready to restart talks on its contested nuclear programme, Foreign Office spokesman Nasser Kanaani said in Tehran on Monday.



"We have over recent days received important messages," Kanaani said "There will indeed soon be the opportunity for new negotiations."



Kanaani said Iran was aiming at a definitive end to the conflict over its nuclear programme, but did not say when or where the talks would take place.



Chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri tweeted: "We are ready to bring the negotiations to a conclusion over the short term."



Talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the six other parties to the agreement – China, Germany, France, Britain, Russia and the United States – have been deadlocked since March.



The outstanding points of conflict include lifting US-imposed sanctions and the status of Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC), which is listed by the US as a terrorist organization.



Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has called for the lifting of all the sanctions imposed by the US following its unilateral withdrawal in 2018 from the nuclear deal during the presidency of Donald Trump.



Tehran has repeatedly insisted that the nuclear deal is of no value to the country without the lifting of sanctions.



