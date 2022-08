Test tubes labelled "Monkeypox virus positive" are seen in this illustration taken May 23, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

Ghana on Monday confirmed its first monkeypox death.

The patient, who tested positive on July 22, 2022, died on July 26, Dr. Emmanuel Kofi Dzotsi, a health official, said.

The person came in contact with 13 people, he added.

Ghana has so far reported more than 30 cases since June 8.

The World Health Organization declared the monkeypox outbreak an international emergency on Friday, July 22.