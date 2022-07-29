 Contact Us
News World Zelensky: Ukraine ready for grain shipments, awaits signal to start

"Our side is fully prepared. We sent all the signals to our partners - the U.N. and Türkiye, and our military guarantees the security situation," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement on Friday.

Reuters WORLD
Published July 29,2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday his country is ready to start grain shipments from Black sea ports and is awaiting a signal from the United Nations and Türkiye to start the shipments.

Zelensky's office said the president had visited the Black Sea port of Chornomorsk, which has been blockaded by Russia, to see preparations for the shipments under a U.N.-brokered agreement signed in Turkey last week.

"Our side is fully prepared. We sent all the signals to our partners - the U.N. and Türkiye, and our military guarantees the security situation," it quoted him as saying.

"The infrastructure minister is in direct contact with the Turkish side and the U.N. We are waiting for a signal from them that we can start."