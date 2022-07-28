South Korea launches new 8,200-ton Aegis destroyer

South Korean's Navy on Thursday launched a new latest 8,200-ton destroyer equipped with missile interception and anti-submarine capabilities, local media reported.

The launch ceremony was held at the shipyard of Hyundai Heavy Industries in Ulsan, southeast of the capital Seoul, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

"As a symbol of the efforts to build a strong, high-tech ocean-going Navy and a national strategic asset, the 8,200-ton destroyer is expected to further boost the Navy's combat capabilities," the agency cited the Navy as saying in a press release.

"We will strive harder to construct a strong ocean-going military based on cutting-edge technologies in preparation against future threats and for shifts in the battle environment," it added.

The 170-meter-long, 21-meter-wide (558-foot-long, 69-foot-long) destroyer is equipped with radar-evading functions and the newest Aegis combat system capable of not only detecting and tracking ballistic missile s but also intercepting them, according to the report.

The new destroyer can also carry MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopters and ship-to-ground guided ballistic missiles to target enemy submarines.

Since last year, tensions have mounted on the Korean Peninsula as both the North and South have engaged in frequent military drills to show their military strength.