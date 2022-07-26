UKRAINES LARGEST COAL POWER STATION CAPTURED, RUSSIA SAYS

Russian troops have seized control of Ukraine's largest coal-fired power plant near Svitlodarsk, in the Donbass region, according to Moscow.



Images were shared in Donetsk separatist outlets purporting to show Russian mercenaries belonging to the Wagner Group in front of the administration building.



However, the information could not be verified and other reports suggested fighting was ongoing around the site of the plant which has been contested since the end of May.



The Ukrainian general staff did not mention the power plant in ithe evening situation report, but only reported fighting around Semyhirja, slightly to the west. The morning report contained mention of air attacks on Ukrainian positions at the site.



Ukrainian soldiers managed to repel attacks east of the line from Siversk via Soledar to Bachmut, the staff report said, along with news of successful defenses along other parts of the front in Donetsk and neighbouring Kharkiv.

