REACTION TO MYANMARS EXECUTION OF FOUR DEMOCRACY ACTIVISTS

Myanmar 's military authorities have executed four democracy activists accused of helping carry out "terror acts", state media said on Monday, the Southeast Asian nation's first executions in decades.

Reaction to reported the executions:

MYANMAR SHADOW NATIONAL UNITY GOVERNMENT SPOKESMAN KYAW ZAW

"Extremely saddened...condemn the junta's cruelty with strongest terms if it's the case.

"The global community must punish their cruelty."

INTERNATIONAL CRISIS GROUP MYANMAR ANALYST RICHARD HORSEY

"Any possibility of dialogue to end the crisis created by the coup has now been removed. This is the regime demonstrating that it will do what it wants and listen to no one. It sees this as a demonstration of strength, but it may be a serious miscalculation."

MYANMAR PRO-DEMOCRACY ACTIVISTS THEINNY OO

"He (Kyaw Min Yu, better known as Jimmy) fought for the country...I'm sorry for the loss of our comrade. The fascists do things the fascist way. We will continue our fight for democracy."

KHIN ZAW WIN, DIRECTOR OF TAMPADIPA INSTITUTE, A MYANMAR THINK TANK

"First of all it means there is no turning back. There were no executions for 30 years and we thought death sentence may be permanently abolished. This turns back the clock. Country going back into dark ages."

U.N. SPECIAL RAPPORTEUR ON HUMAN RIGHTS IN MYANMAR, TOM ANDREWS

"I am outraged and devastated at the news of the junta's execution of Myanmar patriots and champions of human rights and democracy. My heart goes out to their families, friends and loved ones and indeed all the people in Myanmar who are victims of the junta's escalating atrocities. ..These depraved acts must be a turning point for the international community."

MATTHEW SMITH, HEAD OF SOUTHEAST ASIA'S FORTIFY RIGHTS

"These horrendous executions were murders. They're a part of the junta's ongoing crimes against humanity and attack on the civilian population. The junta would be completely wrong to think this would instil fear in the hearts of the revolution."

ELAINE PEARSON, ACTING ASIA DIRECTOR AT HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH

"The Myanmar junta's execution of four men was an act of utter cruelty. These executions...followed grossly unjust and politically motivated military trials. The junta's barbarity and callous disregard for human life aims to chill the anti-coup protest movement. European Union member states, the United States, and other governments should show the junta that there will be a reckoning for its crimes."

AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL REGIONAL DIRECTOR ERWIN VAN DER BORGHT

"These executions amount to arbitrary deprivation of lives and are another example of Myanmar's atrocious human rights record. The four men were convicted by a military court in highly secretive and deeply unfair trials. The international community must act immediately as more than 100 people are believed to be on death row after being convicted in similar proceedings."







