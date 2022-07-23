Iraq warned against provocations in aftermath of Duhok attack

A prominent Iraqi politician warned his country Friday against provocations in the aftermath of the Duhok attack that killed nine people earlier this week

Stressing that Türkiye had expressed a willingness to cooperate in uncovering the truth about the attack, former governor of Ninevah Governate , Atheel al-Nujaifi , said attacking Turkish interests would harm Iraq's interests.

If Türkiye was not sure about the results of an investigation, it would not have taken such a step, he said.

Against that backdrop, the Iraqi government should initiate an objective investigation to clear any confusion, said Nujaifi.

He drew attention to the fact that some local media outlets and those on social media have been keenly trying to manipulate Iraqis and mislead the public.

Nine people were killed and 23 injured Wednesday in the attack in Zakho district.

Turkish security sources have rejected reports "in support of" the PKK terror group that claimed civilians were killed due to "shelling" by Turkish forces.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry released a statement after the attack and asked Iraqi officials not to make statements about the deadly assault "under the influence of rhetoric and propaganda" of the PKK terror organization.

"We invite Iraqi government officials ... to cooperate in bringing the real perpetrators of this tragic incident into light," it said.

Noting that Türkiye is against all attacks targeting civilians, it said: "Türkiye carries out its fight against terrorism in accordance with international law, with utmost sensitivity to the protection of civilians, civilian infrastructure, historical and cultural property and the environment."

The foreign minister also said that Ankara had no role in the strike.

"According to the information we received from the Turkish Armed Forces, we did not carry out any attack against civilians," Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in a live interview Thursday with public news broadcaster TRT Haber.

"We have announced that we can cooperate with the Iraqi authorities after the treacherous attack that we think was carried out by terrorist organizations. We reject both authorized and unauthorized statements regarding Türkiye," he said.

Çavuşoğlu added that PKK propaganda in Iraq came as Türkiye is soon to launch a new anti-terror operation in northern Syria, saying that Iraqi authorities must not fall into the trap of terror groups.

Türkiye, he said, will continue its fight against terrorism in line with international law, only targeting terror organizations.





