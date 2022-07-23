 Contact Us
News World Erdoğan: Türkiye to continue diplomatic efforts to establish peace between Russia and Ukraine

Erdoğan: Türkiye to continue diplomatic efforts to establish peace between Russia and Ukraine

Türkiye is determined to forge ahead with its diplomatic efforts until there is peace between Russia and Ukraine, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Saturday. Speaking at an event in the central Kayseri province, Erdoğan said the agreement on Ukrainian grain exports signed in Istanbul was an important success.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published July 23,2022
Subscribe
ERDOĞAN: TÜRKIYE TO CONTINUE DIPLOMATIC EFFORTS TO ESTABLISH PEACE BETWEEN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE
"Türkiye is determined to continue diplomatic efforts until peace is established between Russia and Ukraine. The agreement on Ukrainian grain exports signed in Istanbul is an important success," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his speech during an event held in the central province of Kayseri on Saturday.

"Türkiye will make a substantial contribution to overcoming the global food crisis in the coming days with the shipment of grain," the Turkish leader said in a statement.


With the mediation of Türkiye and the UN, Kyiv and Moscow signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume Ukrainian grain shipments from Black Sea ports.

Under the deal, reached on the UN-led plan during talks in Istanbul, a coordination center will be established to carry out joint inspections at the entrances and exits of harbours, and to ensure the safety of the routes.

Internationally praised for its mediator role, Türkiye has coordinated with Moscow and Kyiv to open a corridor from the Ukrainian port city of Odesa to restart shipments stuck due to the Russia-Ukraine war, now in its fifth month.


Türkiye also hosted a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers in the Mediterranean city of Antalya in March, part of its push to forge peace between the warring sides.