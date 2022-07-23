Erdoğan: Türkiye to continue diplomatic efforts to establish peace between Russia and Ukraine

"Türkiye

diplomatic efforts

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

global food crisis

is determined to continueuntil peace is established between Russia and Ukraine. The agreement on Ukrainian grain exports signed in Istanbul is an important success," Turkish Presidentstressed in his speech during an event held in the central province of Kayseri on Saturday.will make a substantial contribution to overcoming thein the coming days with the shipment of grain," the Turkish leader said in a statement.With the mediation of Türkiye and the UN, Kyiv and Moscow signed anin Istanbul to resume Ukrainianfrom Black Sea ports.Under the deal, reached on thein Istanbul, a coordination center will be established to carry out joint inspections at the entrances and exits of harbours, and to ensure the safety of the routes.Internationally praised for its mediator role, Türkiye has coordinated with Moscow and Kyiv to open a corridor from theto restart shipments stuck due to the, now in its fifth month.Türkiye also hosted a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers inin March, part of its push to forgebetween the warring sides.