Erdoğan: Türkiye to continue diplomatic efforts to establish peace between Russia and Ukraine

"Türkiye
is determined to continue diplomatic efforts
until peace is established between Russia and Ukraine. The agreement on Ukrainian grain exports signed in Istanbul is an important success," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
stressed in his speech during an event held in the central province of Kayseri on Saturday.
"Türkiye
will make a substantial contribution to overcoming the global food crisis
in the coming days with the shipment of grain," the Turkish leader said in a statement.
With the mediation of Türkiye and the UN, Kyiv and Moscow signed an agreement
in Istanbul to resume Ukrainian grain shipments
from Black Sea ports.
Under the deal, reached on the UN-led plan during talks
in Istanbul, a coordination center will be established to carry out joint inspections at the entrances and exits of harbours, and to ensure the safety of the routes.
Internationally praised for its mediator role, Türkiye has coordinated with Moscow and Kyiv to open a corridor from the Ukrainian port city of Odesa
to restart shipments stuck due to the Russia-Ukraine war
, now in its fifth month.
Türkiye also hosted a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers in the Mediterranean city of Antalya
in March, part of its push to forge peace
between the warring sides.