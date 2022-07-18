Russia to impose 'different terms' if sides resume peace talks

Russia plans to impose tougher conditions on Ukraine in case peace talks are resumed, an adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.



According to Yuri Ushakov, concrete results were achieved during talks in March in Türkiye before Kyiv broke off contact. However, "if negotiations are resumed now, it will be on completely different terms," Ushakov said, according to the RBK news agency, without further details.



Since the negotiations came to a halt after mass graves of civilians were found in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, among other places, there have been no new peace talks.



The "de-Nazification" and the "demilitarization" of Ukraine, as well as the cession of the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions and the recognition of Crimea as Russian, were named back then by Moscow as conditions to end what it calls a "special military operation."