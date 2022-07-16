 Contact Us
San Francisco International Airport resumes operations following bomb threat

"Police have cleared the International Terminal. SFO resumes normal operations," the San Francisco International Airport said in a social media post on Saturday.

Published July 16,2022
San Francisco International Airport said it resumed normal operations after evacuating the international terminal late on Friday following a bomb threat.

The airport terminal was evacuated after San Francisco police said officers had received a bomb threat at the airport and found a suspicious package on investigation.

The airport said it has resumed its AirTrain service and that the Bay Area Rapid Transit trains service would restart at 6:25 AM local time.

The Associated Press reported that police had taken a man into custody following the investigation.