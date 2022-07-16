News World Fourteen die in helicopter crash in Mexico after drug lord arrest

Emergency personnel work next to a navy Blackhawk helicopter crashed after supporting those who conducted the capture of drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, near Los Mochis, Sinaloa state, Mexico, Friday, July 15, 2022 (AP)

Fourteen passengers have died in the crash of a navy helicopter in Mexico following the arrest of drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero.



Another passenger was receiving medical treatment after the accident in the north-western state of Sinaloa, a navy statement said on Friday evening.



Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador regretted the loss and expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased on social media.



In addition, one official was seriously injured. They had all supported the arrest operation.



The crash had occurred afterwards while landing in the locality of Los Mochis, and the causes were being investigated.



Caro Quintero, co-founder of the former powerful Guadalajara cartel, was captured on Friday in San Simón, 135 kilometres to the north, near Choix.




































