Russia: Building struck in Vinnytsia was military target

Russia 's defence ministry said Thursday's cruise missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia was directed at a building where top officials from Ukraine 's armed forces were meeting foreign arms suppliers.

Ukraine has denied any military target was hit, saying the attack killed at least 23 people and struck a cultural centre used by retired veterans.

"On July 14, Kalibr (cruise) missiles were launched at the House of Officers in Vinnytsia," Russia's defence ministry said in its daily update.

"The facility was hosting a conference of the Ukrainian Armed Forces command with representatives of foreign arms suppliers ... The attack resulted in the elimination of the participants."

Ukrainian officials said the victims of the attack included three children, the youngest just four years old.

Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilian areas, despite mounting evidence that its missiles have hit residential areas across the country. The United Nations says thousands of civilians have been killed since Russia invaded on Feb. 24.







