Secret Service member sent back to US from Israel after altercation

A Secret Service member was forced to return to the US from Israel following an unspecified altercation in that country, the agency confirmed Wednesday.

A spokesman told Anadolu Agency the Secret Service was informed that an agency employee "working in Israel was allegedly involved in a physical encounter" and was detained by Israeli police before being released without charges.

"The employee has returned to the United States. In accordance with agency protocol, his access to Secret Service systems and facilities was suspended pending further investigation," according to the spokesman.

CNN first reported the incident and said the person in question is part of the US Secret Service Counter Assault Team, a highly-trained tactical unit. It said the person was detained after he assaulted a woman outside a bar.

The incident comes after two Secret Service members were sent home from South Korea and placed on leave in May following an incident with a taxi driver and two Korean nationals.