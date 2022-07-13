AUSTRIAS RIGHT-WING POPULISTS NOMINATE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE

The right-wing populist Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ) has nominated Walter Rosenkranz as its candidate for the country's presidential election this autumn.



Rosenkranz, a lawyer, will run against incumbent Alexander Van der Bellen on October 9, the party said on Tuesday.



Rosenkranz served as a member of the National Council, one of the two houses of the Austrian parliament, from 2008 to 2019.



Van der Bellen is running for a second term as Austria's president, a largely ceremonial role. The former leader of the Green Party was first elected to the post in 2016.



In 2016 Van der Bellen actually finished behind the FPÖ candidate Norbert Hofer in the first round of voting. However, in the run-off, he narrowly beat Hofer only to have the result annulled due to irregularities. In a repeat run-off, Van der Bellen ultimately won with nearly 54%.



