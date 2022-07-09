Erdoğan wishes Islamic world a "peaceful" Eid al-Adha holiday

Turkish officials on Saturday marked the Muslim holiday of Eid-al Adha , or the Feast of the Sacrifice.

"My august nation, my dear brothers and sisters, I salute you with the sincerest feelings and affection. I wholeheartedly congratulate our nation and the Islamic world on Eid al-Adha," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a message.

Referring to the holiday's tradition of sharing sacrificial meat with those less fortunate, Erdoğan hailed those who make the Eid an occasion for charity that puts a smile on the face of the oppressed and needy.





"I extend my gratitude to anyone who abides by our custom of observing Eids as days of joy for all of our people, from children to the elderly, which we have inherited from our civilization and culture," he added.

Noting that Türkiye and the world are facing serious challenges in every area from health to security, he said such critical days make unity, solidarity, and fellowship even more important.

We have had the opportunity to make moves to raise Türkiye above the level of contemporary civilizations on the strong infrastructure we have built over the past two decades, he said.

The holiday commemorates the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim, or Abraham, to sacrifice his son at God's command, before the last-minute divine substitute of a ram. During the holiday, sacrificed meat is distributed to the needy.

First lady Emine Erdoğan wished for a holiday where all people reach the most beautiful feelings with their loved ones. She said she prays that God accepts sacrifices, wishing the best to the Islamic world and Turkish people.

Vice President Fuat Oktay also wished a happy Eid to the Turkish people and the entire Islamic world.

"Wishing a very happy and peaceful Eid al-Adha to our nation and the entire Ummah [Muslim community]. #EidMubarak!" Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavuşoğlu wrote on Twitter.

In a holiday message, Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop said the Eid is tolerance, a reunion, days of joy.

Şentop celebrated Eid with the public and members of the press after performing Eid prayers at Istanbul's Hagia Sophia Mosque.