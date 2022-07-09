Bomb threat halts train bound for Sylt upscale German holiday island

Passengers travelling along the northern German coast were forced to evacuate from the train due to a bomb threat on Saturday evening.



A police spokesperson said a caller had said there could be a bomb on the regional train from Hamburg to Sylt.



Some 350 travellers left the train close to Bredstedt and were brought to the next station by bus.



The train was searched, the police spokesperson said.



Train services were temporarily suspended on the section between Husum and Bredstedt - but the line was reopened shortly before 8 pm (1800 GMT), a rail spokesperson said.



The incident came as Finance Minister Christian Lindner marries journalist Franca Lehfeldt on Sylt, the upscale holiday island at the end of the train line affected. High-profile political figures such as Chancellor Olaf Scholz and opposition leader Friedrich Merz were among the guests invited to the celebrations.



