Sevilla agree to sign Galatasaray defender Marcao

Sevilla on Friday said they have agreed in principle to sign Brazilian defender Marcao from Galatasaray.

"Sevilla FC and Galatasaray AS have come to an agreement in principle for the transfer of Marcos do Nascimento Teixeira, Marcão, subject to the Brazilian passing his medical and signing his contract until 2027 upon meeting up with the team in Seoul," Sevilla said in a statement.

Marcao helped Galatasaray win the Turkish Super Lig, Turkish Cup, and Turkish Super Cup in 2019.

Marcao, who left Portugal's Chaves to join Galatasaray in 2019, represented the Istanbul club in 140 matches, producing two goals and one assist.

The 26-year-old also played for Rio Ave FC and Club Athletico Paranaense.