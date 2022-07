This file photo taken on June 26, 2019 shows Japan's PM Shinzo Abe (centre R) standing beside France's President Emmanuel Macron during an official ceremony at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo (AFP)

French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday he was "profoundly shocked by the despicable attack" on former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.

"Profoundly shocked by the despicable attack that Shinzo Abe has been victim of. Thoughts for the friends and family of a great prime minister. France stands with the Japanese people," he wrote on Twitter.