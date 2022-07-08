EXPLOSIVES FOUND IN SUSPECTS HOME, RESIDENTS RECOMMENDED TO EVACUATE: NARA POLICE

Nara police have said on Friday that there were explosives in the home of the suspect of former Japan Premier Shinzo Abe's shooting and that the residents were recommended to evacuate.

Police said that they cannot specify the organization that the suspect held a grudge.

The investigation was ongoing regarding why Abe was targeted out of other potential targets related to "specific organization", they added.

Police also said that they will be looking into whether the security was sufficient and take appropriate action then.