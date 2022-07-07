WHITE HOUSE SPOKEMAN SLAMMED FOR REMARKS ON ANKARAS BAN ON ACCESS TO DEUTSCHE WELLE AND VOICE OF AMERICA

White House spokeman slammed for remarks on Ankara's ban on access to Deutsche Welle and Voice of America

Türkiye on Thursday reacted to the remarks of the US State Department spokesman over the Turkish Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTUK)'s decision to block access to the websites of Deutsche Welle (DW) and Voice of America (VOA) in the Turkish language.

Ned Price labeled the decision as further expanding the government control over the freedom of expression and media in Türkiye.

Responding to the remarks, Tanju Bilgiç, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry spokesman, tweeted: "Democracy 101: Freedom of expression is essential for democracy & so is rule of law. Regulations exist to allow freedom of expression & not to turn things into cacophony."

Bilgic called on VOA Türkçe and DW Türkçe to respect Türkiye's rules, just as Turkish media in the US abide by local regulations.

At the end of June, the ban came after the websites failed to apply for a license.