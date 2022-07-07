 Contact Us
News World UK top diplomat Truss says Johnson was right to resign as PM

UK top diplomat Truss says Johnson was right to resign as PM

Reuters WORLD
Published July 07,2022
Subscribe
UK TOP DIPLOMAT TRUSS SAYS JOHNSON WAS RIGHT TO RESIGN AS PM
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss arrives ahead of a weekly cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain July 5, 2022 (REUTERS)

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss called for "calmness and unity" Thursday after Boris Johnson quit as Conservative Party leader following a series of scandals and an exodus of cabinet ministers.

"The PM has made the right decision. The Government under Boris's leadership had many achievements -- delivering Brexit, vaccines and backing Ukraine.

We need calmness and unity now and to keep governing while a new leader is found," she tweeted from Bali where she is scheduled to attend a G20 ministerial meeting on Friday.