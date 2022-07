Erdoğan to visit Mexico at end of July - foreign ministry

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan arrives at National Defence University for a graduation ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey July 1, 2022 (REUTERS)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will visit Mexico at the end of the month, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and his ministry said.

"He'll be welcome," Ebrard, who is in Indonesia representing Mexico at the G20 Heads of State and Government Summit, said in a tweet Thursday morning Mexico time.