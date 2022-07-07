Biden to rescind designation of Afghanistan as major non-NATO ally

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to supporters at Max S. Hayes High School on July 6, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio (AFP File Photo)

U.S. President Joe Biden notified Congress on Wednesday of his intent to officially rescind Afghanistan's designation as a major non-NATO ally.

"In accordance with section 517 of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961, as amended (22 U.S.C. 2321k), I am providing notice of my intent to rescind the designation of Afghanistan as a Major Non‑NATO Ally," Biden said in a letter to the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi.

In July 2012, the U.S. named Afghanistan a major non-NATO ally, which made it easier for Kabul to receive defense equipment from Washington.

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan after taking Kabul on Aug. 15, 2021, forcing President Ashraf Ghani and other top officials to leave the country.

The unexpected power grab triggered a rush to flee Afghanistan, including civilians who assisted foreign soldiers or groups and feared the Taliban's retribution.