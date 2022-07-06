News
World
Zelensky renews calls for modern missile defence systems
Zelensky renews calls for modern missile defence systems
Being able to defend the nation against Russian missile attacks before the end of the year was an essential task for the Ukrainian leadership, Zelensky said. "But the fulfillment of this task depends not only on us, but also on understanding our fundamental needs by our partners."
Published July 06,2022
Subscribe
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reiterated his call for further arms deliveries from the West, pushing in particular for modern missile defence systems to defend Ukrainian cities in his Tuesday night video address.
Being able to defend the nation against Russian missile attacks before the end of the year was an essential task for the Ukrainian leadership, Zelensky said. "But the fulfillment of this task depends not only on us, but also on understanding our fundamental needs by our partners."
Zelensky said that while there had been no air raid sirens sounding for some time in the capital Kyiv and in many other cities: "You should not look for logic in the actions of terrorists. The Russian army does not take any breaks."
The Russian military had only one task, Zelensky added, "to take people's lives, to intimidate people - so that even a few days without an air alarm already feels like part of the terror."