Erdoğan: Joint steps taken by Ankara and Mogadishu in 2011 help Somalia revitalize

Türkiye's joint steps taken with the Mogadishu government in 2011 have helped Somalia revitalize, as the country was on the brink of collapse.

"In 2011, Somalia was on the brink of collapse as the international community articulated.

"So in 2011, we paid an official visit to Somalia with a large delegation to extend a message to the world that we are standing with our Somali brothers and sisters," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told a news conference held with his Somali counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud at the Beştepe Presidential Complex.

Noting that the joint steps taken with Somalia have aided the country to revitalize and develop even further, Erdoğan said the bilateral trade volume between reached $363M last year, which was only at $2M in 2013.

Türkiye's largest embassy building in the world is located in the Somali capital Mogadishu, Erdoğan said, adding that his country is proud of it.

For his part, Mohamud thanked the Turkish nation for its investments in Somalia, expressing appreciation to Türkiye and its people for the endeavor and efforts about the humanitarian situation his country has been facing.