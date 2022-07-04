Moscow: Sofia embassy no longer operating normally after expulsions

The Russian embassy in Sofia is unable to continue operations as usual after Bulgaria expelled 70 diplomats, Moscow has said.



"Now, after this nonsense [...], the embassy is no longer able to function normally," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday according to the Interfax news agency. Russia would react according to the principle of reciprocity, he added.



Seventy Russian diplomats and their families left Bulgaria on Sunday, after they were expelled from the EU country on suspicion of espionage.



Russia has threatened to completely shut down its embassy in Sofia in return, which would be a first in a EU country.



