At least 20 people killed in road accident in south-western Pakistan

Published July 03,2022

At least 20 people were killed on Sunday in south-western Pakistan when a passenger bus plunged into a ravine, officials said.



The incident occurred in the district of Sherani in Balochistan when the driver of a bus carrying more than 30 passengers lost control of the vehicle.



Another 12 people were injured in the accident, local official Mehtab Shah told dpa.



Initial findings suggest that the driver had been speeding on a slippery road.



Shah said the bus had been travelling from Islamabad to Quetta and carrying all male adults.



Rescue teams recovered bodies from the accident site and brought those injured to a local hospital.



The death toll is expected to rise since many of those injured were in critical condition.



Road accidents are common in Pakistan due to a lack of infrastructure, poorly maintained vehicles and careless driving.



















