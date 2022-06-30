Belarus suspends visa requirements for Poles

Belarus said Thursday it was temporarily suspending visa requirements for Polish citizens in what it described as a "good neighbourly" gesture.

President Alexander Lukashenko "has decided to bring in a temporary visa-less entry regime for Polish nationals" for six months, from Friday until December 31, Belarus border control said in a statement.

Poles will be able to visit border areas without the special authorisation previously required, as long as they give border agents a reason for travel and specify where they intend to visit, it added.

Lukashenko, who has ruled the country since 1994, has extended similar authorisations to Lithuanians and Latvians until year-end.

The surprise announcement comes four months after Belarus' closest ally Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine.

It also comes several months after EU countries accused Lukashenko of sparking a migration crisis on his border with Poland after allowing migrants to enter Belarus, where they ended up stranded and unable to transit into EU member Poland.