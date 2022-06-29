Syria recognizes Luhansk and Donetsk as independent states

Syria on Wednesday recognized "independence and sovereignty" of the pro-Russian separatist regions Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, state media reported.



"Applying to the common will and desire to establish relations in all fields, the Syrian Arab Republic decided to recognize independence and sovereignty of the Luhansk People's Republic and the Donetsk People's Republic," the Syrian state news agency SANA reported, citing an official source at the Foreign Ministry.



The source added that "communications will be held with both countries to agree on frameworks for enhancing relations, including establishing diplomatic relations in accordance with the well-known rules."



Luhansk and Donetsk are part of the broader Donbass region. Shortly before the attack on Ukraine at the end of February, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the two separatist regions as independent "people's republics."