Russia not 'intimidated' by US military buildup in Europe

Russia said Wednesday it would not be intimidated by US military reinforcements in Europe as tensions spiral over Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine.

"I think that those who propose such solutions are under the illusion that they will be able to intimidate Russia, somehow restrain it -- they will not succeed," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters.

"The security of countries where additional contingents will appear will not be strengthened. The prospect of stabilisation will be distant. Risks will increase," he added.

He said Russia would respond.

"We have the capabilities and resources," Ryabkov added, threatening retaliation. "Now what is happening will certainly lead to compensatory measures on our part."

NATO leaders were set Wednesday to invite Finland and Sweden to join after Türkiye dropped objections, as the alliance looked to revamp its defences at a summit dominated by Moscow's intervention in Ukraine.