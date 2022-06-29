NGO places 251 pairs of shoes in Times Square to honor victims of Türkiye’s July 15 defeated coup

The Turkish American National Steering Committee (TASC) placed 251 pairs of shoes in New York City's Times Square on Tuesday to commemorate those who were killed during the 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye.

The event, titled "The Last Walk," exhibited the empty shoes belonging to the fallen citizens of Türkiye who battled putschists on the night of the July 15 defeated coup.

The TASC offered its condolences to the families of the victims, who it said defended freedom and democracy in Türkiye.

The Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ) and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated 2016 coup, which left 251 people dead and 2,734 injured.

Ankara accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Next month marks the fifth anniversary of the coup attempt.

Türkiye marks July 15 as Democracy and National Unity Day with events nationwide to commemorate those who lost their lives beating back the putschists and to remember the bravery of the nation.

The TASC also said the Turkish people want the U.S. government to hold Gülen and his cronies accountable for the bloody coup attempt.

























